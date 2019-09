JJP releases second list of 15 candidates

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party on Sunday released the second list of 15 candidates. The party has fielded Bhag Singh from Kalka, Kusum Sherwal from Sadhaura (reserved), Mange Ram from Radaur, Prof Randhir Singh from Pehowa, Rajesh Dhull from Pundri, Bhim Singh Jallala from Nilokheri (reserved), Gurdev Ramba from Indri, Kuldip Malik from Gohana, Rajender Ganeriwala from Sirsa, Sanjay Dalal from Bahadurgarh, Sanjay Kablana from Badli, Upender Kadyian from Beri, former MLA Molla Ram from Nangal Chaudhary, Taiyyab Hussain Ghasediya from Nuh and Kuldeep Tewatia from Faridabad.

Earlier, in its first list, the JJP had named seven candidates. With this the party has announced 22 candidates for the October 21 elections.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019