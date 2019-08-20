JNU engineering students complain about lack of rooms

cities

Engineering students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have highlighted the lack of adequate rooms, poor connectivity with the rest of the campus and poor infrastructure despite higher hostel fees.

In a letter to the Dean of Students, JNUSU general secretary Aejaz Ahmed Rather said, “B.Tech students pay Rs 11,000 as per semester hostel fees as opposed to other bachelor’s and master’s students who pay Rs 1,350 on an average as hostel fee with the same facility.”

“Three-four students are being forcefully accommodated in each room without basic facilities. The hostels are far from academic blocks, lacking bus or rickshaw connectivity. Hostels do not have proper parking facilities, canteen, laundry or stationery facilities,” Rather said.

He asked the university administration to resolve these issues, revoke hostel fees, ensure proper drainage around the hostel and basic facilities. The student leader also asked for an e-rickshaw stand near Damodar hostel to ensure better connectivity.

Dean of Students, Umesh Kadam, said, “When the engineering students came to me with their complaints, I went to meet them and resolved their issues. This letter (by JNUSU) was sent only because students’ elections will be starting soon.”

