e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cities / JNU V-C meets students, students’ union representatives not invited 

JNU V-C meets students, students’ union representatives not invited 

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday criticised vice chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar for holding a meeting with a bunch of students without inviting the students’ union representatives or those injured in the January 5 violence.

The vice chancellor on Saturday morning had appealed to students — who had gone home following the violence in the university on January 5 — to return to their hostels, while asserting that normalcy has been restored in the varsity. “We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal to all students who have gone home to come back. Academic activities have resumed and JNU is back on its foot,” he told a news agency.

The vice chancellor has been facing criticism from students and teachers for not meeting with injured students and members of the elected student’s union after the January 5 violence. “Forget about meeting us, the administration did not even inform us about any such interaction happening. We have written two letters requesting him to meet us to discuss the prevailing issues at the campus. But we are yet to receive any response,” said JNUSU vice president Saket Moon.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the vice chancellor has said that “his doors were open for all students. Is he expecting injured students to go to his house and tell him about their health status?

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House, and expressed solidarity with the students’ protest and also gifted her a book ‘’Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi’ by Sudhanva Deshpande. “The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice,” Vijayan told Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students, who were injured.

ENDS

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities