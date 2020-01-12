JNU V-C meets students, students’ union representatives not invited 

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:11 IST

New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday criticised vice chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar for holding a meeting with a bunch of students without inviting the students’ union representatives or those injured in the January 5 violence.

The vice chancellor on Saturday morning had appealed to students — who had gone home following the violence in the university on January 5 — to return to their hostels, while asserting that normalcy has been restored in the varsity. “We have strengthened the security on campus and I appeal to all students who have gone home to come back. Academic activities have resumed and JNU is back on its foot,” he told a news agency.

The vice chancellor has been facing criticism from students and teachers for not meeting with injured students and members of the elected student’s union after the January 5 violence. “Forget about meeting us, the administration did not even inform us about any such interaction happening. We have written two letters requesting him to meet us to discuss the prevailing issues at the campus. But we are yet to receive any response,” said JNUSU vice president Saket Moon.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the vice chancellor has said that “his doors were open for all students. Is he expecting injured students to go to his house and tell him about their health status?

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House, and expressed solidarity with the students’ protest and also gifted her a book ‘’Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi’ by Sudhanva Deshpande. “The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice,” Vijayan told Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students, who were injured.

ENDS