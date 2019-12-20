e-paper
Journalist shot dead in Moga, another scribe injured

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:39 IST
HT Correspondent and IANS
Armed men shot dead a journalist and injured another scribe near Moga town in Punjab, police said on Friday.

Jobanpreet Singh, a journalist with a web channel, and Gurchet Singh, working for a vernacular daily, were on their way to Chandigarh when they were shot at from automatic weapons on Thursday night.

Gurchet got bullet injuries, while Jobanpreet was declared dead in a private hospital, a police official said.

Later, the injured was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where he was critical but out of danger.

The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified men.

The incident occurred when they were in a car near Mehana village in Moga district at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Jobanpreet belonged to Patti town of Tarn Taran district and Gurchet is from Bangla Rai village in the same district.

