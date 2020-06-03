e-paper
52-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, district count 27

He had travelled to Delhi in his car on May 7 and returned on May 24

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 52-year-man resident of Sector 12 has tested positive for Covid-19, taking Panchkula district’s total count to 27 on Wednesday.

The man, who works for an English daily, complained of sore throat and fever on May 31 and was sampled at the civil hospital, Sector 6, the next day.

Though he had been working from home since April 21, he had travelled to Delhi in his car on May 7 and returned on May 24, said officials. His wife and son have been put under quarantine and contact tracing is being conducted. Also, five houses in the sector have been declared containment zone.

