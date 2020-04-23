e-paper
Junior docs seek stipend on a par with Chandigarh

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
MBBS interns at Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot have demanded that the Punjab government should bring their stipend on a par with that paid in Chandigarh.

In both places, the interns were being paid Rs 9,000 a month, but with they being required to contribute in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, both the governments have increased their payout. Chandigarh has doubled it to Rs 18,000 a month; Punjab has said that the stipend will be hiked by 50%.

“MBBS students of Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, pay around Rs 1.21 lakh as fee to the government over five years, whereas a student in Punjab pays Rs 4.4 lakh. Punjab government, too, should double our stipend as we are also working for extra hours during our covid-19 hospital duties,” said Dr Vaibhav Chawla, president, Medical Student Association, Amritsar.

Dr Birgurman Singh, a GMC student from Patiala said, “The state government is ready to pay Rs 750 per day to a private ward attendant in the fight against covid-19. Our services are also important.”

UT has announced doubling of stipend to Rs 18,000 a month; Punjab has said it will be increased by 50%

