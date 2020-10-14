e-paper
Home / Cities / Justice eludes us, sacrilege incidents haven’t stopped in Punjab, say Behbal Kalan firing victims’ families

Justice eludes us, sacrilege incidents haven’t stopped in Punjab, say Behbal Kalan firing victims’ families

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:15 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
The family members of a Behbal Kalan firing victim in Faridkot district.
         

The families of Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who were killed in the police firing at Faridkot district’s Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, say justice has not been delivered to them while the incidents of sacrilege continue to happen unabated in Punjab.

Gurjeet, a resident of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan of Niamiwala village in the district, were protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village two days earlier.

Disappointed over delay in the delivery of justice, Krishan Bhagwan’s son Sukhraj Singh said, “Even five years after my father died protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, such incidents have not stopped in Punjab. A sacrilege incident happened at Fathegarh Sahib on the same day (October 12) five years after the Bargari sacrilege.”

“This is the result of delay in justice as the criminals have no fear of law. Those responsible for my father’s death are roaming freely. Even the policemen booked in the case are out on bail. We will continue to fight until justice is delivered. The probe by the special investigation team (SIT) recently picked some pace, giving us some hope. We are going to hold ‘shaheedi samagam’ at Behbal Kalan on Wednesday in the memory of my father and Gurjeet Singh,” he added.

Gurjeet’s father Sadhu Singh said, “The Badals and the Congress are equally responsible as they have failed to provide justice to my son during their tenures. The recent sacrilege incidents have pained us more. ”

“The Sikh organisations have done nothing to get justice in the past few years,” they said.

