Juvenile booked for sexually assaulting boy

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:47 IST

Gurugram: A 15-year-old juvenile was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Badshahpur, said the police. The suspect lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim’s family, the police said, adding that he is yet to be apprehended.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 14, but it was reported to the police on Saturday after the victim shared his ordeal with his mother.

The police said that on the day of the incident, the boy had gone to a playground near his house where the juvenile was also present.

“The juvenile approached the boy and took him near the bushes on the pretext of playing a game. He forced the boy down and sexually assaulted him. The boy returned to his house and kept to himself,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The boy had been scared since the incident and last week opened up to his mother, who reported the incident to the police on Saturday.

A case was registered against the juvenile under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Badshahpur police station on Sunday, said the police.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh alleged that her co-workers had been stalking and molesting her for a week in IMT Manesar area. The police said the woman, who works at a private company, alleged that two of her colleagues had been following her for the past few days and had also used inappropriate language to address her and passed objectionable remarks.

A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said that after her complaint, the two accused men were arrested.

A case was registered against the men under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code at women police station (Manesar) on Saturday, said the police.