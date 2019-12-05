Kala Gram to host literature festival, concerts and exhibitions from Jan

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:24 IST

Gurugram: In its effort to promote cultural activities by giving performing artists a platform through Kala Gram, a state-run registered society for arts education, the district administration had planned to organise art exhibitions, music concerts and a literature festival on a monthly basis.

A three-month calendar has been prepared by the district administration for this, which is waiting for approval by the final advisory panel and critical members of the working committee.

“Currently, our focus is on Gurugram Literature Festival which we are planning to hold by the end of January next year, a monthly art exhibition on one of the Sundays, and a music concert as a part of Youth for Earth festival on January 11 and 12,” said Swati Rajmohan, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA), who is managing the Kala Gram project.

According to her, activities will be finalised after the working committee and advisory panel are on board, which is likely before December 15. “We have roped in leading artists from the city to be part of the advisory panel, who will be sharing their expertise in for the cultural events. Once the administrative part is approved we will finalise the events and logistics required to hold weekly classes on arts, music, dance, theatre and the Gurugram Literature Festival,” said Rajmohan, refusing to name the artists on board.

Kala Gram will provide training in various art forms such as classical music, instrumental, dance and theatre, among others, by holding weekly classes. The team is yet to zero-in on the running of the institute. “The plan is to include private performing art schools but it is still in the initial phase,” said Rajmohan.

Going by the tentative calendar, the official launch of the society will take place on January 11 and 12 on a grand scale, as part of the Youth for Earth Festival, which is a sensitisation programme on promoting no-use plastic, reducing carbon and water footprints and waste management, organised by GuruJal team. Dance, drama, music concert and theatre performances will also part of the festival.

In February, wall paintings/graffiti drives will be conducted to promote local artists. Also, in building a serious environment around promoting fine arts, a conference on art inclusion in urban design will be held. Going by the calendar, the proposal is to also open a government-aided recording studio for local artists and a monthly art exhibition at the MCG Amphitheatre.

“The art exhibition will be held on one Sunday each month. We are still figuring out the logistics,” said Rajmohan.

In March, eminent musicians of the Hindustani classical music genre will be invited to perform at the Spring Music Festival to be held in the first week. Through Kala Gram, local self-help groups (SHGs) will also be promoted in showcasing their artwork.

Upasana Mahatani Luthra of Gurgaon Moms, who is also a member of the book club run by the group, said, “If the Gurugram Literature Festival comes into existence, it will help promote the dying art of reading. Citizens will be excited to participate in this initiative by the district administration.”