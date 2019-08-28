Kalewadi phata-Dehu BRTS may be inaugurated on Sept 2

pune

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is likely to inaugurate the bus rapid transit service (BRTS) between Kalewadi phata and Dehu Alandi road on Monday (September 2).

“We have completed all the necessary requirements to run the bus service on the BRTS stretch between Kalewadi phata and Dehu Alandi corridor and have conveyed it to the PCMC,” said Vijay Bhojne, incharge of PCMC’s BRTS department.

“We have received the completion letter of the project and as per our initial discussion we are likely to inaugurate the corridor by Monday. However, the date of inauguration has not been decided yet,” said PCMC mayor Rahul Jadhav.

PCMC was to complete the 10.25km BRTS lane from Kalewadi phata to Dehu Alandi road in April 2019. The project got delayed as the contractor faced financial issues. The construction was halted near Empire Estate.

The civic body started the construction of this BRTS in 2011, but there was a delay in handing over of a 60metre plot near the commissioner’s office by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

There are 17 bus stations on the BRTS stretch, and at least 250 PMPML buses will ply daily on the route. The total cost of the project is ₹219 crore. The BRTS corridor will be 24m wide in the Kudalwadi area and 30m wide at Jadhavwadi in Chikhli. The major feature of the project is the 1.6km flyover near Empire Estate.

