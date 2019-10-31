e-paper
Kalwa locals to protest against power privatisation

  Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:53 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The residents of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva have decided to intensify their protest against privatisation of power. They plan to stage protests at the collector’s office on Thursday and go on an indefinite hunger strike if their demand is not met. The residents also demanded that the power company should improve the existing system.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) had proposed privatisation of power distribution in these three areas early this year.

The company has privatised power distribution in Bhiwandi to decrease losses and improve revenue. However, the decision met with huge opposition from residents of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva.

Dasharath Patil, coordinator of the all-party committee formed to raise the power issue, said, “We have got several assurances from the state that meetings would be held to discuss the privatisation issue. The meetings were cancelled thrice.”

“There is still no solution on this issue. The residents of Bhiwandi are forced to pay heavy bills due to privatization. We will meet the same fate. Instead of privatisation, the MSEDCL should be strengthened and made more efficient. They should hire more people and install prepaid meters,” he said.

He added that despite the protest, the private company has started work at various places in Mumbra and Kalwa.

Patil added, “We will stage a protest at the collector’s office on Thursday. A relay hunger strike will also be held in November.”

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:53 IST

