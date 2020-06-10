e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kalyan bus depot witnesses large crowds of office-goers

Kalyan bus depot witnesses large crowds of office-goers

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:08 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Large crowds of office-goers gathered at Kalyan’s state transport bus depot on Tuesday morning, waiting for transport to their places of work. On the second day after public buses started plying, many working people struggled to reach their offices.

Although queues were formed at the bus depot, the increasing crowd made it difficult to maintain social distancing.

“We reached the bus depot around 9am and there were fewer people then. They were wearing masks and gloves and waiting in a queue. However, as chaos regarding the bus routes began, the crowd increased and people had to forgo social distancing. It took an hour for me to find a bus to Bhiwandi,” said Nitin Choghule, 38, a resident of Kalyan. Crowding at the bus depot continued till 10.30am.

Like Choughule, there were hundreds of others who were waiting for buses. “Without any other public transport, people are relying on the state transport facility. However, we have fewer buses running and it is difficult to manage the sudden crowd,” said an officer from Kalyan bus depot.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In