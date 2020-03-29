e-paper
Kalyan cops to seize vehicles

Kalyan cops to seize vehicles

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:47 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

After several warnings to people for not coming out during the lockdown, the Kalyan police has now decided to seize the vehicles of those found plying in the Kalyan and Dombivli unnecessarily. “We will now seize the vehicles of those who drive in the city without any reason. Only those who are out to buy essential commodities will be allowed. There are many youngsters simply roaming across on their two-wheelers. The police will keep a watch on them stop them and seize their vehicle on the spot,” said an officer of Kalyan police.

