Kalyan-Dombivli sees no Covid-19 death for a week: Maharashtra govt data

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:57 IST

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 for a week, as per the state government’s data.

According to the KDMC, no deaths were recorded in the city since December 30, 2020, to January 5, 2021. In July, the city had recorded 11 deaths in a day.

Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “We had set an aim to achieve zero deaths in KDMC, which has now turned into a reality. This is very motivating for health workers, who are working round-the-clock to achieve it. The death rate has always been below 2%.”

Even though Kalyan-Dombivli continues to record a maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it has managed to keep the number of cases below 100 for the past few days.

“The highest number of cases in the MMR are being recorded here (Kalyan-Dombivli), however, the number of active cases and the death rate is comparatively low,” said Panpatil.

Civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi, earlier in December, had asked its officials to focus on zero deaths in KDMC.

For the past one week less than 100 cases were recorded, as per the state figures. On Wednesday too the twin cities reported zero deaths.

On December 28, the civic body recorded 48 new cases. In September, the civic body had reported the highest number of new cases with 600 cases daily. Presently, the number of progressive cases in KDMC is 62,028 and deaths is 990.

The civic body has the highest progressive cases as compared to neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai, which are yet to cross the 60,000 mark.

As per the KDMC, the active cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are 903. The KDMC has so far conducted 286,753 tests in its vicinity, with 1,200 tests being conducted daily on an average. The doubling rate in KDMC is now 356 days and the recovery rate is 95.53%. Meanwhile, Thane currently has 999 active cases, while Navi Mumbai has 936 active cases.