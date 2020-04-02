e-paper
Home / Cities / Kalyan nurse alleges ill-treatment from neighbours

Kalyan nurse alleges ill-treatment from neighbours

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:12 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
A 26-year-old nurse from Kalyan, who works at Nair hospital in Mumbai, has complained that her neighbours are ill-treating her, accusing her of spreading the virus. She said she complained to the police but has not received any help. Darshana Bahiram, a resident of Tisgaon, Kalyan (East), said, “My neighbours tell me to stay in the hospital and not return home.” The police said they would visit her place and counsel the residents. An officer from Kolsewadi police station said, “We have taken note of her complaint and will send cops to her housing society.”

