Kalyan records 52 new Covid cases

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:12 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 52 new Covid cases on Friday, taking the city’s total number of positive cases to 1,328.

The eastern part of Kalyan has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with a total of 428 cases recorded till now. Out of the 52 cases recorded on Friday, 23 are from Kalyan (East).

“In most cases in Kalyan (East), the entire family is infected as people live in small rooms and chawls. The civic body is regularly surveying areas and sending the infected to quarantine centres,”said an officer of health department, KDMC.

In Ulhasnagar, 40 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Friday, taking the total positive cases to 482. The city has recorded 20 deaths till now. In Ambernath, 17 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, taking the total case count to 304 and the city has recorded seven deaths till now.

Badlapur recorded seven new cases on Friday, taking the total cases to 273. The city also saw eight deaths due to Covid-19.