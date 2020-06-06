e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kalyan records 52 new Covid cases

Kalyan records 52 new Covid cases

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:12 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 52 new Covid cases on Friday, taking the city’s total number of positive cases to 1,328.

The eastern part of Kalyan has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with a total of 428 cases recorded till now. Out of the 52 cases recorded on Friday, 23 are from Kalyan (East).

“In most cases in Kalyan (East), the entire family is infected as people live in small rooms and chawls. The civic body is regularly surveying areas and sending the infected to quarantine centres,”said an officer of health department, KDMC.

In Ulhasnagar, 40 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Friday, taking the total positive cases to 482. The city has recorded 20 deaths till now. In Ambernath, 17 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, taking the total case count to 304 and the city has recorded seven deaths till now.

Badlapur recorded seven new cases on Friday, taking the total cases to 273. The city also saw eight deaths due to Covid-19.

top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In