Kalyan records two Covid deaths

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:57 IST

Two Covid patients died in Kalyan-Dombivli in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the city to seven.

With 18 new cases, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has a total tally of 386.

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver from Dombivli died in a Mumbra hospital on Tuesday. As per the health department of KDMC, the man had jumped from the third floor his in-laws’ building in Diva a few days ago. He suffered multiple fractures.

“He was taken to Jupiter Hospital. After he tested positive to Covid, he was shifted to a private hospital in Mumbra. He died on Tuesday,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

A 58-year-old man from Kalyan, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was admitted to Meera hospital in Kalyan. His Covid test report showed he was positive. He died on Wednesday morning.

“He was diabetic and was on a ventilator after the cardiac arrest,” said Patil.

On Wednesday, a team of central government officials visited Kalyan and Dombivli to check the facilities provided for Covid patients and to keep a track of the measures undertaken by the civic body to fight the pandemic.

The team health care centres, some of the containment zones and Tata Amantra quarantine centre in Bhiwandi.

“The team of central government officials checked and reviewed the measures taken by KDMC and gave their suggestions,” said Patil.