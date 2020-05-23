e-paper
Kalyan's Covid cases touch 727

Kalyan’s Covid cases touch 727

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 20:53 IST
A total of 30 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 727.

After recording 57 cases on Friday, the number of positive cases saw a decrease on Saturday. The civic body has recorded 18 deaths.

Among the new cases are of a nine-year-old boy and two senior citizens.

Till now, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has conducted free swab tests of 1,495 patients. Of the 1,495 patients, 320 are in Tata Amantra quarantine centre and 1,175 patients are in Shastrinagar civic hospital.

“We are testing patients who are orange and yellow card holders and have been admitted to Shastrinagar civic hospital and Tata Amantra quarantine centre,” said a KDMC official.

