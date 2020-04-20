Kalyan schools begin new academic year

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:22 IST

Some schools in Kalyan have started the new academic year on Monday through online classes. “We have three-hour class for students from kindergarten to Class 10,” said Bhagyashree Pisolkar, Principal, Meridian School, Kalyan.

BK Birla School, Kalyan, started online classes for students from kindergarten till Class 12. “For students of Class 3 and above, school starts at 9am and ends at 2pm. Those from Class 1 to 3 have classes for three hours. Students can submit their homework through email. Many students attended online classes wearing school uniforms,” said Ranjna Jangra, principal.