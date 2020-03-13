Kalyan traffic cops road infra to ease congestion

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:10 IST

Even as traffic signals and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are yet to be installed in Kalyan and Dombivli, the traffic police have put forward some demands to ease congestion on roads.

In a recent meeting, the traffic police asked the civic body to install sound systems at selected junctions, place proper signage for directions and also have proper dividers.

“The sound system is to make important announcements for commuters to follow. If an on-duty cop is not able to attend every commuter on the road, announcements will help,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (West).

As per the traffic police, the sound system will stop people from violating rules such as illegal parking and using wrong lanes.

Traffic police has asked the civic authority to place permanent signage at every junction.

“We don’t want temporary signage which will be removed by miscreants; we want the permanent ones. This helps commuters to commute without any confusion and follow all the road safety rules. This will also prevent unnecessary congestion,” added Patil.

The traffic police also want dividers to be properly placed. “Dividers are not aligned on some stretches which affect traffic flow,” said Patil.

Traffic signals and CCTV cameras will be installed under Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL).

“The suggestions of the traffic police will be considered,” said an official of SKDCL, who did not wish to be named.

SKDCL will install signals and CCTV cameras at 20 major junctions in Kalyan and Dombivli.

It has appointed an agency to get the work done. Officials said the installation will be done by April 15.

“The work is in progress and the agency has assured that 10 junctions will have traffic signals and CCTV by April 15,”said Tarun Juneja, executive engineer, SKDCL.

Last month, digging work began at Chakki naka, one of junctions selected to install traffic signals. The traffic police stopped the work, saying there was no permission. The work has been stalled since then.