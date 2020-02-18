e-paper
Kangar’s son elected Bathinda central cooperative bank chairman

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Harmanbir Singh, son of revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, was elected as chairman of the Bathinda central cooperative bank on Tuesday.

Eight out of nine elected directors of bank, who all belong to the Congress, unanimously elected Haramnbir as chairman. Kaur Singh Dhillon has been elected as vice-chairman and Sukhdeep Singh Bhindar as member director of Punjab State Cooperative Bank.

Meanwhile, state Congress secretary Tehal Singh Sandhu, who is also an elected director of the bank, claimed that due process was not followed before the election, allegedly under pressure from Kangar. Kangar was not available for his comments despite HT repeated phonecalls.

