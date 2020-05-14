e-paper
Home / Cities / Kangra authorities to test 2,500 drivers for coronavirus

Kangra authorities to test 2,500 drivers for coronavirus

The drivers will include those driving buses and taxis for ferrying passengers in and outside the state as well as those driving goods carriers and involved in the supply of essential items

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 23:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the authorities of Kangra district have decided to test 2,500 drivers for the infection.

These include the drivers of the buses and taxis ferrying passengers in and outside the state as well as those driving goods carriers and involved in the supply of essential items.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said they have prepared a list of about 2,500 drivers. “Some of them were ferrying passengers to or from the state or were involved in the supply of essentials. Many have made several trips to and fro, and are exposed to the risk of getting infected,” he said.

‘TESTING CAPACITY INCREASED AT TANDA MEDICAL COLLEGE’

The official also said that the testing capacity at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, has been enhanced in view of the pandemic.

“Now, about 500 samples are being tested daily against the earlier capacity of 150,” he said, adding that the authorities have strengthened the institutional quarantine facilities across the state.

“A new 500-bed quarantine facility has been created at Radha Soami complex at Paraur near Palampur. In total, we have quarantine facilities of 5,000 beds,” the DC said. So far, more than 42,000 people have been placed under home quarantine across the district.

As per the norms made by the district authorities, those jumping quarantine will be slapped with Rs 50,000 fine. In case of default in payment, the same will be considered as an arrear of land revenue and the amount will be recovered by auctioning the land owned by the offender.

