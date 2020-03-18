e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Kangra DC: Quarantine all foreign tourists in district

Kangra DC: Quarantine all foreign tourists in district

PRECAUTIONARY STEPS 14 French tourists told to remain in isolation, say officials

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Prisoners preparing masks at Kanda jail in Shimla on Wednesday.
Prisoners preparing masks at Kanda jail in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Kangra district administration on Wednesday has issued direction to quarantine all foreign tourists in the district. The owners of the hotels, where foreign tourists are staying, have been asked to ensure that they do not leave the premises and come in contact with locals, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. Meanwhile, sources told that 14 French tourists, who were staying at Norbulingka monastery, have been asked to remain in isolation.

Prajapati said that the decision to quarantine foreign tourists has been taken in pursuance of the government direction to prevent coronavirus spread.

He said that directions have also been issued to the owners of swimming pools, message and spa centres to shut operations till further orders.

Meanwhile, the state government in a fresh order on Wednesday imposed ban on any kind of gatherings with immediate effect. A government spokesperson said that the ban has
been imposed under Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020
for prevention and control of Coronavirus.

KANGRA HOTELIERS TOLD TO KEEP STOCK OF SANITISERS

Acting on the order of deputy commissioner Kangra, the district tourism development authorities have asked all he hotels, home stay and other tourism units to maintain proper cleanliness of their premises and also ensure availability of sanitisers.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati had issued an order under Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 on March 15 to ensure that the all precautionary measures are taken in the tourism units to prevent spread of the virus.

HP GOVT TO RELEASE ₹5CR FROM SDRF TO HEALTH DEPT

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the Centre has decided to treat Covid-19 outbreak as notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the state disaster response fund, so the state government has decided to release ₹5crore in first instance from the state disaster response fund to health department to take necessary measures to fight this virus epidemic.

top news
PM Modi to address coronavirus issue, measures to combat it on March 19
PM Modi to address coronavirus issue, measures to combat it on March 19
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief
Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities