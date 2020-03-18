Kangra DC: Quarantine all foreign tourists in district

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:55 IST

Kangra district administration on Wednesday has issued direction to quarantine all foreign tourists in the district. The owners of the hotels, where foreign tourists are staying, have been asked to ensure that they do not leave the premises and come in contact with locals, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. Meanwhile, sources told that 14 French tourists, who were staying at Norbulingka monastery, have been asked to remain in isolation.

Prajapati said that the decision to quarantine foreign tourists has been taken in pursuance of the government direction to prevent coronavirus spread.

He said that directions have also been issued to the owners of swimming pools, message and spa centres to shut operations till further orders.

Meanwhile, the state government in a fresh order on Wednesday imposed ban on any kind of gatherings with immediate effect. A government spokesperson said that the ban has

been imposed under Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020

for prevention and control of Coronavirus.

KANGRA HOTELIERS TOLD TO KEEP STOCK OF SANITISERS

Acting on the order of deputy commissioner Kangra, the district tourism development authorities have asked all he hotels, home stay and other tourism units to maintain proper cleanliness of their premises and also ensure availability of sanitisers.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati had issued an order under Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 on March 15 to ensure that the all precautionary measures are taken in the tourism units to prevent spread of the virus.

HP GOVT TO RELEASE ₹5CR FROM SDRF TO HEALTH DEPT

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the Centre has decided to treat Covid-19 outbreak as notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the state disaster response fund, so the state government has decided to release ₹5crore in first instance from the state disaster response fund to health department to take necessary measures to fight this virus epidemic.