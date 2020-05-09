2 Karnal cops suspended in bribe case

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 02:03 IST

Two cops in Karnal have been suspended for allegedly taking bribe in a land dispute case.

The suspended cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Rajender Kumar and constable Sulakkhan Singh, who were posted in Biana police post.

The action was taken after a video surfaced on social media, showing them purportedly demanding bribe from some farmers of Biana village to settle a land dispute case.

According to the official spokesperson of Karnal police, superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria has suspended the two cops with immediate effect and handed over the investigation to Indri deputy superintendent of police Randhir Singh.