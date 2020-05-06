e-paper
Karnal Covid patient’s family alleges harassment by neighbours

Says were asked to vacate the area; police rush to spot and make announcements to not harass kin of positive patients

Updated: May 06, 2020 04:53 IST
Karnal
Family members of a Covid-19 patient have alleged harassment by their neighbours in Ram Nagar locality of Karnal city.

As per the information, a migrant labourer in the locality had tested positive for the virus on Monday following which the samples of four of his family members were also taken. Though their tests came out negative, they were advised to be in home quarantine. The family alleged that some neighbours were pressuring them to leave the locality, stating that they would spread the virus.

A woman member of the family made a distress call to the police following which a police team was dispatched to the locality. The team made an announcement in the locality urging people not to harass anybody as anyone could catch the infection for no fault of theirs.

However, some people in the locality alleged that the family members of the coronavirus patient were not following the quarantine norms and were coming out from their house repeatedly.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Karnal superintended of police Surender Singh Bhoria said that such incidents are condemnable and will not be tolerated. He said that the Karnal deputy superintendent of police has been deputed to monitor the situation.

