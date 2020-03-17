Karnal man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:56 IST

A 24-year-old man has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, for giving triple talaq to his wife in Karnal, the police said on Tuesday.

Monisha, 28, of Pundri village of the district, had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, accusing her husband Arif of giving her triple talaq as she failed to fulfil his demand to bring more dowry and a car from her father.

The complainant also accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and physical torture for not bringing dowry.

She alleged that she had married to Arif of Jalmana village of Karnal district in July 2018 and he was given dowry as per her family’s financial condition. But a few days after the marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her and demanded more dowry and a car.

Talking to HT, Monisha alleged that on February 28, 2020, her husband gave her triple talaq over phone when she refused to bring more dowry from her father’s house. Later, he came to her maternal house and also thrashed her family members.

As per the complaint, Monisha’s family members tried to resolve the issue amicably, but Arif refused to take her back to his house.

Monisha’s father Mohammad said his younger daughter was married to Arif’s brother, but her ‘Muklawa’ ceremony was due later this year. He alleged that the accused’s family also threatened to annul the marriage of his younger daughter.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said an FIR has been registered against Arif under Section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and an investigation is on.

This is the second case of triple talaq in Karnal since the law was enacted last year.

In August last year, a 25-year-old woman was also given triple talaq by her husband in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district. In September last year, a woman of Mandoli village of Yamunanagar district was given triple talaq by her husband.