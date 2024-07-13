Karni Sena leader Mahipal Makrana injured as dispute between rival factions turns violent

A dispute between two factions of the Karni Sena turned violent in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area last night, leaving Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana injured, police said. Shree Rajput Karni Sena National President Mahipal Singh addresses a press conference, in Gwalior on Sunday. (ANI Photo/File)

According to officials, Makrana was allegedly attacked with the butt of a gun by the gunman of Shiv Singh Shekhawat, national president of the Rashtriya Karni Sena.

“After receiving information about the incident, we arrived at the scene. Makrana was injured and is currently being treated. Both leaders have gunners, who are being questioned as well. We received information about the firing, but the injury was not due to the firing. The injury was due to physical assault,” Amit Kumar, DCP, Jaipur (West) informed reporters.

Meanwhile, members of the Makrana-led faction of the right-wing group claimed that he was ‘lured’ by Shekhawat to come for a meting at the latter's office, and ‘assaulted’ in attempt to ‘take over’ Karni Sena.

“Mahipal Singh Makrana has been a founding member of the Rajput Karni Sena since 2006. He has served as the national president for the past seven years, Recently, there were efforts to disrupt Rajput unity. A conspiracy was hatched against him and he was trapped at their (Shekhawat's) office and is now in the ICU. This is an attack on the Rajput community,” Vijendra Singh of the Mahipal faction stated.

Shekhawat, meanwhile, accused Makrana of threatening to ‘harm’ him. The former also claimed to have received a ‘threat call’ from Pakistan.

“We were sitting in my office. Four men barged in, saying that they want to meet me. They began abusing me and suddenly fired a shot. My gunman also retaliated by firing a shot,” the Rashtriya Karni Sena chief told NDTV.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

(With ANI inputs)