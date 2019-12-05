Karol Bagh lights up for women

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:14 IST

New Delhi

The message of women’s safety was relayed loud and clear as the recently pedestrianised Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh market hosted a two-day festival “Girls Step Out At Night” on Thursday.

The stretch from Karol Bagh Metro Station to Arya Samaj Road crossing bore a grand celebratory look with special lighting, food arrangements and cultural performances such as Bhangra, Dandiya and Zumba on a makeshift stage.

The traders’ association also chipped in with special discounts on saris, handbags and footwear for women up till Friday.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation put together the festival to promote the cause of women reclaiming public spaces at night. “This had to be a natural progression for us after declaring the road pedestrian and barring vehicles here, in April this year,” said Varsha Joshi, commissioner of the civic body.

“We all know that our roads do not have equal representation from the female gender at night due to cultural and law and order reasons. This festival aims to correct that,” said Anuj Malhotra, knowledge partner with the Union ministry of home affairs, who is assisting Delhi municipalities with decongesting market areas.

Special security arrangements had been made with women police officers present on the road. There were food stalls, handicraft shops, a children’s play area and an innovative ‘snake and ladder board’ drawn on the ground that conveyed driving lessons.

Pooja Shukla, a UPSC aspirant who came to the festival, said, “It’s a good initiative and I really enjoyed being here today.”