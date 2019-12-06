e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Kartarpur travel not allowed, US citizen creates scene at ICP

His travel documents were not complete

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Dera Baba Nanak (Batala) A young Sikh US citizen created a scene at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) here on Friday when he was denied passage to Kartarpur Sahib as his travel documents were not complete.

According to the information , Amritpal Singh, 23, went to the immigration counter and showed the slip that he had applied online for travel to Kartarpur Sahib. When the officials asked for the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) slip, he failed to produce that. He argued with the immigration officials and created a scene after which the officials called the BSF, who took him out of the ICP.

It is also learnt that officials of the IB also questioned him and later he was handed over to Batala police.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said they were investigating. During preliminary questioning, the police found nothing objectionable. “If the immigration officials lodge a complaint against him, action will be taken accordingly, otherwise, he will be released soon,” he said.

Amritpal has a valid passport and Oversees Citizen of India (OCI) card and after showing these cards. As per the guidelines, a foreign national is allowed to travel only if he/she has the OCI card and once the application is received online, ETA is issued, which is necessary for the pilgrimage.

top news
Unnao gang rape victim dies at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital
Unnao gang rape victim dies at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities