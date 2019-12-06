Kartarpur travel not allowed, US citizen creates scene at ICP

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:43 IST

Dera Baba Nanak (Batala) A young Sikh US citizen created a scene at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) here on Friday when he was denied passage to Kartarpur Sahib as his travel documents were not complete.

According to the information , Amritpal Singh, 23, went to the immigration counter and showed the slip that he had applied online for travel to Kartarpur Sahib. When the officials asked for the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) slip, he failed to produce that. He argued with the immigration officials and created a scene after which the officials called the BSF, who took him out of the ICP.

It is also learnt that officials of the IB also questioned him and later he was handed over to Batala police.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said they were investigating. During preliminary questioning, the police found nothing objectionable. “If the immigration officials lodge a complaint against him, action will be taken accordingly, otherwise, he will be released soon,” he said.

Amritpal has a valid passport and Oversees Citizen of India (OCI) card and after showing these cards. As per the guidelines, a foreign national is allowed to travel only if he/she has the OCI card and once the application is received online, ETA is issued, which is necessary for the pilgrimage.