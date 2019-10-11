Karva Chauth stalls to open in community centres

cities

Even as the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to permit festival stalls in the market, the MC on Thursday decided to give permission to stalls with mehandi (henna) and other items related to Karva Chauth festival to be put up inside the community centres throughout the city from October 15 to 17.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia said these permissions will be given in all the community centres subject to availability. Mayor said the decision has been taken so that there is not much clutter in markets due to these stalls. He said that permission will be given on first-come-first-serve basis by the MC staff deployed at these community centres. Mostly open areas will be used to set up these stalls at ₹200 per day for three days, said mayor.

NO DECISION ON STALLS IN MARKETS

The MC is yet to take a decision in allowing festival stalls in markets. On Wednesday, UT senior standing counsel in his legal advice to MC asked them not to give festival stall permission in Sector 22 and 17 markets yet. He said that permissions can be granted in other markets subject to the condition that corridors and parking areas are not encroached upon.

BEOPAR MANDAL MEMBERS MEET MAYOR

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) and councillors of the municipal corporation met mayor Rajesh Kalia and municipal corporation special commissioner Sanjay Jha for permission to set up stalls during the festive season.

According to CBM president Anil Vohra, normal practice of allowing stalls during festive season doesn’t fall under the purview of action taken against unregistered vendors. He urged the officials to allow stalls in all sectors except Sector 22 and 18, and leaving corridors and parking lots free of encroachments.

Mayor told the delegation that a high-level meeting is scheduled on October 14 in which deputy commissioner, MC commissioner and SSP will take final decision.

