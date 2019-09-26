Kashmiris face admission problems at Jamia, varsity may seek help from J&K resident commissioner

cities

New Delhi: To address concerns of Kashmiri students seeking admission in Jamia Millia Islamia, the university is planning to request the resident commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, to provide assistance.

“There have been complaints of students making it to the merit list, but being unable to reach out to us due to the communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir. We plan to request them to collect the applications from such students and send them to us by October 1 so that we can review them collectively,” Niamatullah Khan, chief coordinator of admissions, said.

The decision comes in the wake of allegations by some Kashmiri students that the varsity has not helped them during the ongoing communication blackout.

Neelam Faarooqe, 20, a resident of Srinagar, said the university had refused her admission as she missed her date for the on-the-spot registration.

“We had missed the on-the-spot registration as there is no internet connectivity in Kashmir since August 4. The last date of admission was September 24 and I learnt about that when I came to Delhi on September 23. I went to the university but they denied an admission to the BA programme as I had missed the date for registration,” she said.

The 20-year-old wanted to pursue her BA Programme and appear for the civil services exam. She also alleged that the university officials misbehaved with her and discriminated against her owing to her “background”. The university, however, denied the allegations.

“We have also blocked a few seats for Kashmiri students after they requested the same through applications sent through friends. The university has a committee which is looking into the problems faced by Kashmiri students seeking admissions,” Khan said.

“Even in her (Faarooque’s) case, we assured her that the committee would look into the matter.” On Thursday evening, the university also held a meeting with Faarooque and other students to resolve the problems faced by them.

