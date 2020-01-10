Kashmiris welcome SC order, hope to log in soon

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:45 IST

People in Kashmir on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order to the J&K administration to review internet curbs and were hopeful that services will be restored at the earliest.

Kashmir has been under communication curbs since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019. Though the government restored broadband services in 80 offices and hospitals recently, the Supreme Court terming internet access a fundamental right and its direction to the administration led people to start enquiring from officials and journalists on when they could actually have internet facilities back on their phones, homes and offices.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq said, “The shutdown has entered its sixth month. In today’s age, business is impossible without internet and every sector, especially tourism, has suffered huge losses due to this communication blockade. With the Supreme Court order, we are hopeful that the government won’t wait for internet restoration now. The verdict is a big relief but we need to see when net connection is actually restored in the valley.”

Asem Mohiuddin, who runs a news portal and had to shift base outside Kashmir to keep his portal running, termed the court’s decision as “very encouraging”. “In today’s age, internet is the basic infrastructure of life. It involves every aspect of life. We welcome this decision and request the government to restore internet facilities as soon as possible.”

Advocate Mudasir Naqshbandi, who practises at the Jammu and Kashmir high court, said: “The government snaps internet services in Kashmir from time to time. This time, however, it was the longest communication blockade without an explanation. The people in J&K, especially Kashmir, have suffered due to the internet shutdown. This decision was the need of the hour and people should welcome it.”

Majid Ahmed, a scholar at Kashmir University, agreed that the decision will bring relief to the people. “The government always takes cover under the (law and order) situation to impose restrictions. We hope now the government comes up with an explanation on why people had to suffer due to this communication blockade.”

Omar Tibetbakal, who operates a tour and travel agency, said their business is completely dependent on communication. “We have to beg for few minutes of internet access. We will wait anxiously for internet restoration.’’