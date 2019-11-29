KDMC asks IIT-B to survey roads prone to accidents

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:35 IST

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has roped in the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) to audit accident-prone roads in the city. IIT-B also has to submit measures to ensure roads are free of accidents.

The institute will survey roads and junctions within Kalyan and Dombivli. In the first phase of the survey, a list of 15 roads and junctions that require utmost attention will be prepared. In the second phase, measures will be suggested by IIT-B to prevent accidents, based on the structure of the road and movement of vehicles.

“The survey will focus on various factors that lead to accidents or traffic congestion on roads like missing speed breakers and traffic signals, sharp turns and narrow roads. We have appointed IIT-B as our consultant to help us resolve road safety issue. We will help them with any financial aid required for the survey,” said city engineer, KDMC, Sapna Koli.

Traffic police claimed many major junctions and flyovers in Kalyan and Dombivli need repair or rebuilding. “The increasing population and number of vehicles during peak hours on weekdays and at evenings on weekends have led to increased congestion. This causes accidents as people try to overtake or drive from the wrong side,” said senior inspector, Kalyan (traffic), Sukhdev Patil.

Experts feel there should be proper coordination and supervision while planning and making roads.

“Not only are bad quality materials are used in constructing roads but the planning process has also become corrupt. Factors like number of vehicles that will ply on a particular road, need for road widening and double parking in wide-enough areas should be looked into,” said retired engineer from MSRDC, Ram Jaiswar.

Commuters are also irked by the constant pothole menace and traffic congestion at Kalyan and Dombivli.