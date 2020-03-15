e-paper
KDMC chalks out ₹2crore-plan to digitalise 90 classrooms

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:52 IST
Ankita G Menon
The civic body is trying to improve education in its schools. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has chalked out a plan to improve schools.

Around 90 classrooms will be digitalised and efforts will be taken to ensure students get uniform and stationery on time.

“We will provide basic facilities such as water, infrastructure that includes gardens and clean classrooms and e-learning facilities. We have ensured a budget of ₹3 crore for these,” said Milind Dhat, assistant municipal commissioner, KDMC.

Students, who are pursuing higher studies or preparing for national-level exams, can make use of the study centres being planned by the civic body.

KDMC plans to set up two study centres along with a study counsellor who can guide students.

Activists have been complaining of the poor quality of education in civic schools.

An earlier proposal of digitalising 200 classrooms has not been implemented yet, said activists.

“Students get uniforms only once in two years and some provisions like eggs or chikki although proposed are not given to kids. Teachers are compelled to conduct combined classes due to shortage of staff and in some schools the students clean the washroom themselves,” said Sujata Chavan, an activist.

