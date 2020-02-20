KDMC corporators do not want separate civic body for villages

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:53 IST

Corporators of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have appealed to urban development minister and Thane’s guardian minister Eknath Shinde to not separate the 27 villages from the civic body. The minister is yet to decide on the issue.

The 27 villages were added to KDMC in June 2015, months ahead of the KDMC civic polls. The all party union (Sarvapakshiya Hakka Saurakshan Sangharsh Samiti) has been demanding a separate civic body for the villages,that were earlier under gram panchayat.

The corporators said in a letter to the minister that several works have been initiated in the 27 villages and funds have been sanctioned. The developmental works will be stalled if the villages are removed from the civic body.

“Work on a water supply network under Amrut Yojana worth ₹112 crore has started. If the villages are separated, where will the 60-tonne waste generated in the villages go? We do not want another dumping ground in the village,” said Moreshwar Bhoir, corporator from Bharatiya Janata Party.

He added, “The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is the planning authority for the village for various developmental works. The authority has prepared a plan for a growth centre.”

The Shiv Sena and BJP corporators have urged the minister to consider their demands and not separate the villages from the civic body.

“In the past five years, the civic body has not done a single work in the villages. Only sanctioning funds will not develop the villages. A dedicated municipal body will ensure the villages are developed fast,” said Chandrkant Patil, representative of all party union.