KDMC did shoddy job of planting trees, say citizens

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:56 IST

While Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has planted more than 50,000 trees this year along footpaths, roads and dividers, citizens have claimed that the civic body has done a shoddy job.

They said that the trees have no soil margin along its base and its roots are covered with concrete.

Sanjay Jadhav in-charge of the garden department of KDMC, said, “Whenever we receive complaints from citizens, we ask our engineers to inspect the particular area and remove concrete around the trunk of the trees, leaving space for the soil.”

According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act, at least 1 metre radius should be left around tree trunk. The space should be covered with soil.

Citizens said the concretisation in the city has left the trunks of trees along the roads covered with tar or concrete.

“Khadakpada and Adharwadi in Kalyan city have new constructions of buildings and service roads. Trees have been planted along roads by violating the NGT rules, as no soil or space has been left around the trunk of the trees,” said Vaibhav Kulkarni, 32, a resident of Khadakpada.

Another resident Divya Mehta, 33, said the workers who plant these trees are not well- trained or given the right directions.

“No civic official is present [for inspection] while the trees are being planted. Someone should supervise the drives,” Mehta said.

Jadhav said they have instructed officials to remove the concrete around the roots.

“The trees along the tar roads are not affected much, as there is soil under the level of tar spread around the tree,” Jadhav added.

This year, the KDMC has planted around 50,000 trees. Over 35,000 have been planted in the forest area near Kalyan, while the remaining have been along dividers, gardens and roads in the Kalyan and Dombivli.

