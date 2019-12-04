KDMC garbage truck rams into 52-year-old

cities

A 52-year-old schoolteacher died on Tuesday morning, after he was hit by a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) garbage collection truck. The police claimed the truck driver had been driving rashly and tried to overtake the deceased who was riding a bike. Tilak Nagar police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Vinayak Ahir, from the accident site.

At 7am on Tuesday, near Gharda Circle in Dombivli, Prabhakar Thoke, 52, was on his bike. Just then, a KDMC garbage truck overtook him abruptly from the right side. Thoke lost balance and fell off the bike. He was run over by the truck and died on the spot.

Senior police inspector AS Dhuri said, “The truck was driving rashly in the morning, as per eye-witnesses and he overtook this biker who collapsed and died under the truck’s rear tyres. The victim was travelling from Kalyan to Dombivli, as per his routine. Other commuters held Ahir and handed him over to us. We have arrested him under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

Thoke, a teacher at DMC School, Dombivali, is survived by two kids, wife and mother.