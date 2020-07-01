KDMC health workers protest, demand salary hike

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 02:06 IST

Health workers working with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) protested outside the civic body on Tuesday afternoon demanding a salary hike. They claimed that they have been working on low salaries from the past few years. However, the All India Labourers Employees Union later postponed the protest on the request of the civic body.

Konark Desai, chairman, All India Labourers Employees Union, Maharashtra, said, “In such difficult times, health workers are supporting citizens relentlessly. They need to be supported with proper pay at least. Around 275 health workers associated with the corporation have been demanding a rise in their salary since the past few years but the corporation has been ignoring it.”

The corporation assured the employees that soon they will get the desired hike.

“We shall resolve the issue within the next few days,” said an officer from the KDMC.

Following the assurance, the health workers said they will wait for 20 more days.

“After 20 days, if there is no response from the civic body, we shall continue our protest and stop our work. We have been working on shifts endlessly, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak. We are only asking for what we deserve,” said a nurse from Dombivli, who participated in the protest.