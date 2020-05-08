KDMC records 27 new cases; total count touches 280

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:20 IST

A 69-year-old doctor from Dombivli (East) is among the 27 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Friday.

After Thursday’s 20 cases, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid cases on Friday.

The twin cities have a total of 280 cases.

“A doctor, who has his own clinic in Dombivli (East), has tested positive. We have traced 40 patients who visited him recently and have asked them to be home quarantined. We have appealed to people who visited the doctor since May 1 to approach us and self-quarantine themselves,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Out of the 27 new cases, 21 of them, including two police personnel, travel to other cities for work.

“We have at least 10 such cases who work at APMC market. Most of the case reported is from those who travel for work,” said Patil.

The city has reported three deaths so far.

“It’s our appeal to those travelling to other cities for work to self-isolate themselves as part of precautionary measures so that their family is safe,” added Patil.