e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KDMC records 27 new cases; total count touches 280

KDMC records 27 new cases; total count touches 280

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 22:20 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 69-year-old doctor from Dombivli (East) is among the 27 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Friday.

After Thursday’s 20 cases, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid cases on Friday.

The twin cities have a total of 280 cases.

“A doctor, who has his own clinic in Dombivli (East), has tested positive. We have traced 40 patients who visited him recently and have asked them to be home quarantined. We have appealed to people who visited the doctor since May 1 to approach us and self-quarantine themselves,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Out of the 27 new cases, 21 of them, including two police personnel, travel to other cities for work.

“We have at least 10 such cases who work at APMC market. Most of the case reported is from those who travel for work,” said Patil.

The city has reported three deaths so far.

“It’s our appeal to those travelling to other cities for work to self-isolate themselves as part of precautionary measures so that their family is safe,” added Patil.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In