Home / Cities / KDMC records eighth Covid death

KDMC records eighth Covid death

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 20:35 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Five days after a 35-year-old man from Kalyan (East) died at Neon Covid hospital, his Covid test report shows he was infected.This is the eighth Covid death in Kalyan-Dombivli.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department said the man had fever and after his health deteriorated, he was admitted to Neon Covid hospital on Kalyan-Shil road.

“He was tested for Covid but he died on May 10. We came to know that he went to many hospitals for treatment and by the time he was admitted to Neon, his condition had deteriorated,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

“His cremation was performed following all the protocol as it was a suspected Covid case,” said Patil.

After his death, KDMC has quarantined 18 of his high-risk contacts, who will be tested.

On Thursday, KDMC recorded six new cases of Covid-19, taking the toll to 391.

