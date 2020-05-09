e-paper
KDMC records one Covid death, 25 new cases

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 22:53 IST
Sajana Nambiar
A 67-year-old man from Dombivli died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to four in Kalyan-Dombivli.

As per the KDMC health department, he had fever and his swab was collected on May 6. He died on May 7. “He also had high blood pressure and fever. His test reports came after his death on May 8,” said an officer of KDMC health department.

“His cremation was carried out by the family by taking all safety measures. Eight of the close contacts have been quarantined and they will be tested too,” said the officer.

Twenty-five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 305.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said that out of the 305 cases, 121 travelled to Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for work and 41 are close contacts of these 121 cases.

“A total of 162 cases are of those travelling for work and their close contacts,” said the officer.

