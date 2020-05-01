e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KDMC to feed strays during lockdown

KDMC to feed strays during lockdown

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 21:42 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is taking steps to ensure strays do not go hungry during lockdown.

It has collaborated with Vet Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development to ensure that stray dogs are fed. It has asked the civic health department to feed the dogs, who usually got food from hotels and residents.

“We have provided food through community kitchen to those deprived. We are also ensuring that stray dogs in the city are fed. We do not want people to step out to feed strays. We will provide stray dogs food,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

Local residents and animal lovers can get in touch with KDMC health department if they see strays who need to be fed.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities