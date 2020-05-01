KDMC to feed strays during lockdown

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:42 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is taking steps to ensure strays do not go hungry during lockdown.

It has collaborated with Vet Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development to ensure that stray dogs are fed. It has asked the civic health department to feed the dogs, who usually got food from hotels and residents.

“We have provided food through community kitchen to those deprived. We are also ensuring that stray dogs in the city are fed. We do not want people to step out to feed strays. We will provide stray dogs food,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

Local residents and animal lovers can get in touch with KDMC health department if they see strays who need to be fed.