KDMC to retain one ward, one corporator system 

KDMC to retain one ward, one corporator system 

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:55 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided not to opt for the panel system and retain one-ward, one-corporator system for the civic general elections to be held later this year. The civic body had earlier decided to opt for a panel system for the civic elections, which will most likely be held in October-November this year.

In all KDMC elections, none of them was carried as per panel system. There were talks among the civic officials that the upcoming elections will be carried out through panel system. In a panel system a particular ward is divided into panels and is represented by three to four corporators.

“As per the directions of the state election commission, the civic election will be carried out as per one-ward, one-corporator system and not panel system, “said an official of KDMC, requesting anonymity.

In 2015 civic polls, the election was conducted in 122 KDMC wards, including the 27 villages, which were added into the civic body in June 2015.

If the panel system would have been imposed, the number of wards would have reduced to 27 to 32 wards.

“The decision by the election commission has come as relief for many who are planning to contest. Many do not know how a panel system works,” added the official.

The KDMC was established in 1983. It conducted its first civic polls in 1985. This civic poll will be the sixth one for the civic body. In 2010, the civic body held elections in 107 wards. The wards increased to 122 in 2015, after the 27 villages were added.

