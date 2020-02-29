KDMT presents revised budget of ₹98.74 crore

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:52 IST

Kalyan Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) chairman Manoj Chaudhari, presented the revised civic transport budget on Friday to the standing committee chairman Vikas Mhatre by increasing it by ₹7.39 crore, highlighting the need to improve civic transportation in the year 2020-21.

“Several factors have led to poor service of KDMT all these years. The only way to improve it is by acquiring more funds from civic body,”said Manoj Chaudhari, chairman, KDMT.

The KDMT general manager had presented a budget of ₹91.35 crore last month. The revised budget has increased to ₹98.74 crore.

“The state government has directed to run the civic transportation under gross cost contract system in August 2019. The civic body chief should decide about it at the earliest,”said Chaudhari.