Keep 'safe' distance: An autorickshaw that sanitises passengers

Keep ‘safe’ distance: An autorickshaw that sanitises passengers

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:43 IST
A mechanic and an autorickshaw driver have designed five rickshaws that have everything you need for a safe commute during the pandemic. Each vehicle has a separated compartment for driver and commuter, hand sanitisers, sanitiser sprays and accepts only digital payment.

Gafoor Shaikh, 32, runs a garage in Kalyan. With his childhood friend, autorickshaw driver Janardhan Vishe, 38, he redesigned the interior of the autorickshaw so that it has all the precautions needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With the lockdown in place, Vishe couldn’t ply his autorickshaw. “He could not work and he was worried. I gave him an idea to make the auto safer and use it for emergency services,” said Shaikh.

Shaikh and Vishe’s redesigned autorickshaws are fitted with hand sanitisers as well as an automatic sanitiser spray which sanitises passengers once they’re inside. “We also regularly sanitise the auto before a passenger boards or leaves. If more such autos are introduced it will be beneficial for both auto drivers and passengers,” Vishe said.

To prevent physical contact between the driver and the commuter, Shaikh and Vishe have added a plastic partition between the driver’s compartment and the commuter’s seat as well as a digital payment system. “We have displayed our mobile numbers and also the QR code for e-payment. We won’t accept cash,” said Vishe.

Vishe started using his redesigned autorickshaw for emergency services in May. Since then, Shaikh and Vishe have given four more autorickshaws this makeover and they are being used for emergency services.

Deputy regional transport officer, Sanjay Sasane said, “As per the state government’s directions, only those autos that are plying for emergencies shall be allowed on streets. Some auto drivers have transformed their autos into safer ones, which is appreciable as it helps send a clear message of the precautions to be followed.”

Residents also welcomed Shaikh and Vishe’s redesign. “With ambulance services not up to the mark in the city, there should be more autorickshaws allowed for medical emergencies. The authority can take forward such ideas and allow more autos on the streets for the convenience of both passengers and auto drivers,” said Rambaug resident Amit Joshi.

