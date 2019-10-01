Kejriwal asks students to become ‘dengue warriors’

cities

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the school students to become ‘dengue warriors’ and create awareness in their neighbourhoods about the government’s ongoing “10 weeks, 10 am, 10 minutes” campaign to tackle the disease.

During an interactive session on dengue prevention, Kejriwal announced that students will soon get dengue kits in schools which will include pamphlets about the campaign explaining how the dengue mosquito breeds and how it can be prevented. Students from over 1,000 government and private schools tuned into CM’s “live class” via video conference.

Under the campaign launched on September 1, the government encouraged people to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their homes which could allow breeding of mosquitoes. The campaign will conclude in mid-November.

“I have come today as a teacher, not as your chief minister. We have to join the campaign every week for ten minutes to save ourselves and our families. This can only happen if we continue to fight against dengue with all our conviction. I have a lot of expectations from children because nobody can turn down a child’s appeal... I urge you children to take the first step towards checking stagnant water in your homes and then motivate your parents to do the same,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal told students about the dengue kits government is planning to distribute in their schools. “The kits will also have stickers saying ‘my house is dengue free’. Once you have checked your houses, paste the sticker outside your house. There will also be ‘dengue warriors’ badges for students in the kits,” he said.

He further told students that in a fortnight he would be talking to them about reducing pollution. “Next, we have to ensure that pollution reduces in the national capital. You must have heard that pollution levels have gone down in the national capital. I will be coming back in next few days to talk to you about how we can reduce pollution,” the chief minister said.

