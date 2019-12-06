Kejriwal: People losing faith in criminal justice system worrisome

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:41 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people were “expressing happiness” over the police encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana because they were “agitated” over such incidents taking place across India.

Kejriwal, on Friday, also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in December 2012 gang rape incident in Delhi.

Expressing concern over people’s “loss of faith” in the criminal justice system and investigation agencies, he said, “People across the country are agitated over reports of horrible rape and murder incidents happening across the country that have come to light of late -- whether it is Hyderabad or Unnao [where a rape victim was burnt earlier this week]. That’s a reason why people are expressing happiness and satisfaction over the police encounter in Hyderabad.” .

“It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. This demands introspection and all governments must come forward and work together towards strengthening the criminal justice system and investigating agencies,” Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event.

All the four accused in the Telangana rape and murder were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

On the December 16 gang rape convict’s mercy plea, the CM said: “It is now with the President and we request him to reject the mercy petition too so that all the convicts are hanged at the earliest.”

On October 27, the prison management in New Delhi had written to Sharma and three other convicts – Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Mukesh Singh -- reminding them that the four were on death row.

The jail officers told them they had exhausted their legal options and that the prison department would start the process for their hanging if the four did not file a mercy plea. Only Sharma filed a mercy plea.

The Delhi government had last week recommended the rejection of his petition and forwarded the file to office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who too eventually recommended rejection.