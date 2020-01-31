Kejriwal takes on Pak minister over tweet against Modi: ‘Delhi polls our internal issue’

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:15 IST

New Delhi:

Amid the slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Shaheen Bagh protests in the run-up to the February 8 assembly polls, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took on a minister from Pakistan for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “meddling in India’s internal matter”.

On Thursday, Pakistan minister Ch Fawad Hussain reacted to a news report that cited Modi as saying Indian Armed Forces can defeat Pakistan in 7-10 days with a tweet that read: “People of India must defeat #ModiMadness. Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region. Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy.”

Responding to Hussain’s tweet, Kejriwal said: “Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my Prime Minister too. The elections in Delhi are an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsor of terrorism. Try as much as it can, Pakistan cannot assault the unity of this country.”

Hours later, rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who is the BJP’s candidate from Model Town, surfaced on social media and shared a video clip, claiming how his prophecy came true.

“A Pakistan minister says Modi has to be defeated in Delhi. Pakistan is appealing to people to vote against the BJP on February 8. When I said so, people made an issue out of it. This is not an ordinary election. All enemies of the nation are standing united,” said Mishra in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the election commission had cracked down on Mishra and directed him to delete a tweet comparing the Delhi assembly polls with an India-Pakistan war. His social media post had come days after he led a protest in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and chanted controversial slogans.

Later in the day, the BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted: “So, Pakistan wants BJP to be defeated! Why is Pakistan so afraid of Modi ji? Just because Modi ji stands between Pakistan and it’s nefarious designs! Just because Modi ji has exposed how Pakistan used Article 370 to further terrorism, how there’s religious persecution in Pakistan? Delhi, you Decide!!”