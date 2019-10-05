KHALSA PRIDEKanpur’s turban bank helps Sikhs hold their head high

cities

Kanpur: Marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and to motivate Sikh men and youngsters to take pride in the turban, a unique initiative has been taken by Gurudwara Banno Sahib in Kanpur.

The gurudwara has established Uttar Pradesh’s first turban bank, where Sikh men, who cannot afford a turban, can go and get one for themselves for free. The ‘bank’ became functional 10 days ago and already 28 people have got turbans from it.

The setting up of the bank paves the way for like efforts in other cities of the state, said Gurudwara Banno Sahib manager Kanwaljit Singh Manu.

“People can register with the bank and they will be given turbans for free. Many Sikh families have donated turbans to the bank, which has also added to the stock through its own resources. The Gurudwara has members spread all over the world and is deeply committed to making this project successful. The positive response it has evoked in the last one week will see more banks coming up in next six months in Kanpur and other cities,” Singh said.

The monetary aspect of identifying with one’s Sikh identity was also a compelling factor in setting up and in getting the ‘bank’ up and running. A six metre pagri costs about Rs 600 excluding the tailoring cost.

“The thought behind setting up the bank was to motivate Sikh men to wear turbans instead of wearing their hair in a bun (like young Sikh boys do), which, seemingly, is more in vogue, because of the steep prices of turbans,” said Harvinder Singh Lord of Guru Singh Sabha.

“Not everyone can afford them. This is why this bank has been opened to provide turbans for free. We started this project on 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” he said.

Apart from making the turbans available to those unable to afford them, the larger idea was to motivate Sikh men and youngsters to take pride in turbans.

“It (the turban) signifies honour, piety, courage, self respect, spirituality, and it is integral to our faith,” Singh said, urging the needy to contact the Gurudwara on 8317065446 and get a brand new turban for free.

On the day the bank became functional, some 12 men received turbans for free. Since then, 16 others who had registered earlier, received turbans from the ‘bank’.

Bus carrying personal effects of Guru Nanak arrives today

Kanpur: The bus carrying articles used by Guru Nanak Dev will reach Kanpur on October 6 as part of his 550th birth anniversary celebrations. The bus, which will be coming from Nepal, will be received in the Rama Devi area. People accompanying the bus will rest in the area’s gurudwara. It will visit the Gumti Gurudwara and followed by Ranjit Nagar Gurudwara on October 7. District magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant and SSP Kanpur Anant Deo will lead a march from Ranjit Nagar after the guard of honour is accorded. “It is a big moment for all us; the clothes and other articles Guru Nanak Dev ji used in his life time will be seen by the people,” said Kanwaljit Singh.

