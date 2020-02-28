Khattar presents Haryana budget; hikes scholarship for school students, announces 3 new medical colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:50 IST

CHANDIGARH: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the state budget estimates for 2020-21 in the assembly here on Friday.

Presenting the budget estimates on a tablet device that MLAs accessed online, Khattar announced that the total size of the Haryana budget for 2020-21 fiscal would be Rs 1.42 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in 2019-20.

Haryana’s revenue deficit is expected to jump to Rs 15,373 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 12,022 crore projected in the 2019-20 budget estimates.

The capital expenditure decreased to Rs 14,413 crore for 2020-21 from Rs 17,666 crore in 2019-20.

In his budget speech, Khattar made no mention of job quota for local candidates or residents of the state, a poll manifesto promise of ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Instead, the chief minister laid emphasis on developing entrepreneurial skills among unemployed youth so that they become job providers rather than job seekers.

Khattar announced that under the Mukhya Mantri Saksham Chatra Vriti Yojana, students securing more than 80% in Class 5 will be provided scholarship of Rs 6,000 as against the existing Rs 1,500 in Classes 6, 7 and 8.

HEALTH ALLOCATION

Khattar allocated Rs 6,533 crore for the health sector, an increase of 23.03% over the revised estimate outlay. The facility of chemotherapy will be made available in all district hospitals in 2020-21.

He announced that ventilator facilities in medical colleges will be increased from the existing 190 to 400.

Three new medical colleges will be set up in Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Sirsa.

DRONES TO CHECK ILLEGAL MINING

Khattar announced that in the next financial year, drone surveillance will be done to check illegal mining.

He said a new scheme, Mera Shehar, Sarvottam Sehar, will be launched to provide modern public facilities in selected urban local bodies.

He said migrant Kashmiri families will be provided Rs 1,250 per month per person in the next financial year.